House Freedom Caucus files petition to bring Obamacare repeal to vote

The House Freedom Caucus will file a petition Friday in an effort to get House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to bring a “clean” Obamacare repeal bill to the House floor, despite the fact that 60 percent of Americans think it is a “good thing” that the Senate failed to pass the bill that would have repealed and replaced Obamacare.

If the petition receives 218 signatures, it will pull a March bill identical to the 2015 Affordable Care Act repeal out of committee and straight to a floor vote, a spokeswoman for HFC Chairman Mark Meadows told The Daily Caller News Foundation. It would, however, be entirely in keeping with the unusual procedures Republicans have used all year in dealing with health-care legislation.

Members of the Freedom Caucus and outside conservative groups are expected to push hard to convince House lawmakers to sign the petition. Tom Garrett, Virginia Republican, and Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, on the House floor to sign the petition earlier Friday. Conservatives argue that Republicans are being hypocritical if they vote against that bill now since they already voted for it two years ago. We’ve used this as a tool to not only say we want the same bill as the one that we voted on in 2015 but unlike the Export-Import debate this doesn’t require Democrats to discharge it.

The petition is now available for all members to sign.

“It’s not about calling out anyone, it’s about doing what we said“, said Rep.

The Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker also came out with his support for the discharge petition, echoing the same sentiment about the importance of following through to voters. President Trump is eager to sign repeal and replace. Walker said, “Republicans already sent this bill to the president in 2016, and should do it again”. “This repeal should be the bare minimum Republicans pass on Obamacare as it fulfills the promise we all made to repeal Obamacare”.