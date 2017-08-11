Houston officer hit by drunk driver, knocked off bridge

A woman was charged Friday with intoxication assault after she drove into one Houston police officer’s leg and forced another to jump over a highway barrier to avoid her speeding vehicle, according to the Houston Police Department. The headlights were facing right on me.

“I saw a auto driving around the engine I guess trying to exit the freeway but it wasn’t slowing down, so I just yelled out, ‘Watch out, ‘” Wesley Pleasant of the Houston Fire Department told Click 2 Houston.

Officer Roshad Carter can be heard screaming in agony after falling 15ft to the ground below following the near miss. Carter said he had less than a second to react and he jumped in the air only to go over the bridge. The scene was captured by Carter’s body camera, and Houston police released the video to the public on Thursday. He is back on duty, but “taking it easy”, police said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he plans to crack down on drunk driving in the city, adding that Texas leads the nation in deaths from drunk driving.

In the video interview, Carter, from his hospital bed, said he warned his partner that evening to be careful because of the number of drunk drivers on the road at that hour. Officer C. Herrera, who attempted to avoid the vehicle by jumping over the freeway barrier, was treated and released. Carter did not realize how high he was above the ground. “I was able to reach out to the concrete wall and propel myself over the wall”, Carter added.

Carter is wearing a back brace while he’s at home, but he’s in a lot of pain, according to his mother. When he came to, he could not feel his arms or legs. He is expected to recover. Carter has been on the force for about seven years.

Herrera also jumped over the barrier to dodge the driver, Smith said. Carter suffered a broken back and other injuries in the fall.

Despite the freeway being blocked, the suspected drunk driver, Bianca Bennett, 25, drove at a speed of 75 miles per hour and hit the auto involved in the crash and then careened towards Carter, who jumped off the freeway’s cement barrier to avoid getting hit; he fell down 16 feet to the road below. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

Carter and his partner both jumped off the freeway ramp.