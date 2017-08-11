Houston Texans Preseason: 3 Things we learned vs Panthers

Deshaun Watson completed his first National Football League pass.

He didn’t tear the roof off the joint, but Christian McCaffrey looked good in his first official game with the Carolina Panthers last night.

McCaffrey ran with elusiveness and power and Watson was calm and poised in the pocket.

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs against Marcus Gilchrist #21 of the Houston Texans during the preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 9, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Being able to bounce outside and get around a defense is a must-have skill for any quality National Football League running back. The offense rebounded though with a touchdown on their second drive.

One such player was offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport, the fourth-round pick out of Bucknell who has a shot to start at right tackle this season. The Texans never really tried to push the ball down the field, but Watson took care of the ball and showed the elusiveness in the pocket that made him so effective at Clemson.

Christian McCaffrey made his National Football League debut, and he flashed some of the skills that prompted the Panthers to take the former Stanford star No. 9 overall.