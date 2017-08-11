How Analysts Rated Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Last Week?

The stock of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Yahoo! is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex N.V., indicating that it is now the more affordable of the two stocks. On March 14, 2016 the stock rating was changed to a “Buy” in a report from Citigroup which was a boost from the previous “Neutral” rating.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 75.25 while the company’s industry has 31.43 P/E and the sector P/E is 2002.76. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Yandex N.V.is 384.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 386.6 Million. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of YNDX in report on Wednesday, September 16 to “Neutral” rating.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) stock exposed a turn of 0.41% in most recent week and accomplished 7.14% performance over the last one month. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.85.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July.

Yandex N.V. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.51%. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. Yandex N.V. (YNDX)'s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 49.45. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, October 6 with "Buy" rating.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 575,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp controls 694,410 shares valued at $18,221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V.by 53.3% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 2,924,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yandex N.V.by 8.0% in the second quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter past year. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Yandex N.V.is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine.