HTC U11 Life Specifications, Image Leaks

This year has been a great one for HTC since it’s U-branded smartphone lineup is doing quite well. The HTC U11 Life is the same device as the HTC Ocean Life that recently surfaced on the internet.

According to a report by Android Authority, the smartphone will sport a similar front panel that we have seen in the HTC U11. Even so, it won’t feature the same high- end specs as those models do. The phone would feature 32GB of expandable storage space. The HTC U11 Life is expected to feature slim bezels on the left and right but the same thick bezels on the top and bottom. It will reportedly have a 16MP sensor which is quite unusual for a mid- range handset. The smartphone will be equipped with a 16MP Panorama front placed camera that’s going to take selfies to the next level. Earlier this week, news about HTC enabling 60 FPS video recording (1080p) for the U11 emerged as well.

The HTC U11 smartphone received positive feedback from users as well as critics post its launch but there were some features that were noticeably missing from the handset when it was made available in June. However, this doesn’t seem to be enough for HTC since leaks are showing that HTC Ocean Life is nearly ready to be introduced to the market. At this point, it seems that T- Mobile will be the only vendor to sell the HTC U11. Moreover, the smartphone will also ship with HTC USonic earbuds which feature active noise cancellation. Given its specs, the U11 Life will definitely be more affordable than the HTC U11m, which is the company’s flagship device of the year.