Huge pipes wash up on British beach

The bore pipes, one of which measures nearly 500 metres in length, are among 12 which broke free while being towed to Algeria this week.

This massive pipe washed up on the beach at Horsey.

Two pieces were found at Winterton and Sea Palling beaches, the largest of which was 1,574ft (480m) long.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says eight giant pipes which were floating in the sea are now under control.

“Other than their physical presence they pose no other danger of, or potential for, pollution”, a spokesman said.

An employee from Pipelife’s export division said he was aware of the incident but was not authorised to comment further.

All pipes are expected to be secured at a single location before being towed back to the manufacturer in Norway.

The beached pipes have attracted curious beachgoers.

With a diameter of 2.4 metres the pipes are wide enough to drive a auto through.

Four very big Norwegian-made plastic pipes up to 480 metres (1575 ft) long were discovered washed up on the English coast, officials said on Friday.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said the plastic pipes pose no danger to the environment.

“The pipes themselves are brand new and were destined for a large project in Algeria”.