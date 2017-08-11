Ian Wright tells Arsenal to sign proven 26-year-old right now

And former Arsenal star Wright feels that Van Dijk, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, would be a flawless signing for the Gunners this summer.

The Netherlands defender’s future has been a constant source of speculation this summer as he continues to be linked with a transfer away from the south coast club. But Wright says the Gunners should be rivalling their Premier League counterparts for the esteemed centre-half, who believes he has been “insulted” by the Saints.

“I wish Arsenal would come in”, Wright told Radio Five Live.

“Now we’ve got Leicester, Stoke, Liverpool to start [the season]. I would have definitely tried to sign Van Dijk”.

“Of course that would have been hard to swallow for Blues fans, but surely not as bad as seeing him go to Manchester United under their old manager”.

He continued: “We haven’t signed the players who we are always talking about leading Arsenal”.

“Van Dijk and Matic are some players you would think Arsenal would try and be sniffing around if there’s a deal to be done”.

According to reports, Monaco wonderkid Thomas Lemar remains the north London club’s top target, but there are no indications that Arsenal will move for any more experienced competitors this summer. “I’m not sure how it’s going to go once the season starts, has he (Wenger) got something else up his sleeve?”