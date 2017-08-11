III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

04/06/2017 – G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyBanc. The SI to G Iii Apparel Group Incorporated’s float is 25.07%.

The company is now down since yesterday’s close of $26.8. The value of the investment in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. went from $33,000 to $51,000 a change of 54.5% since the last quarter. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500.

Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) formed double top with $28.53 target or 3.00% above today’s $27.70 share price. Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 now has $43.25B valuation. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Out of 4 Wall Street analysts rating G-III Apparel, 2 give it “Buy”, 1 “Sell” rating, while 1 recommend “Hold”. Therefore 70% are positive. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s analysts see 55.56 % EPS growth. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 13 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, November 2. They now have a Dollars 28 price target on the stock. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, December 2 by Telsey Advisory Group. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD.by 30.0% in the first quarter.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $853,875 activity.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FELLER ALAN sold $24,470 worth of stock. The lowest price the stock reached in the last trading day was $26.15 and compares with the $18 52-week low. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.33. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations.

This increase is typical for the uptrend and shows the considerable optimism among investors. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2016Q3.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. Kcm Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 27,754 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). As of the end of the quarter Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. had disposed of 3 shares trimming its stake by 0.0%. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Blackrock Fund Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). UBS Group AG raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD.by 85.7% in the first quarter. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Adage Capital Group Llc reported 1.00M shares. The value of the company’s investment in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. went from $1,635,000 to $1,825,000 a change of $190,000 quarter to quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 77,070 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. At present, 0 analysts call it Sell, while 4 think it is Hold. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/10/g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-giii-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $0.82 and is projected to be $1.26 for the current year with 48,661,000 shares now outstanding. The textile maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. It looks like analysts are feeling bullish about the stock with overall sell-side analysts calling it a not a Buy. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,617 shares. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 27 by BB&T Capital.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. The rating was reinitiated by Brean Capital on Tuesday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE:VIPS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole on Thursday, January 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 14 by Robert W. Baird.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.