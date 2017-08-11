Illinois Misses School Aid Payment Deadline for the First Time Ever: Comptroller

The superintendents, who were mostly from poorer districts, say they are concerned about the impact on school funding due to the amendatory veto.

Mendoza added the money can cover transportation, special education and other costs.

The state failed to make General State Aid payments by the Thursday deadline, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a release.

IL missed the deadline make payments to K-12 schools for the first time in history Thursday, according to the state comptroller.

State aid payments can’t be sent to schools until a new evidence-based funding formula becomes law. “They will provide some relief, but this does not solve the current K-12 funding crisis the Governor’s veto of Senate Bill 1 has created”.

“As soon as he received the bill, Gov. Rauner acted quickly to ensure the school funding formula is fair and equitable to every child in IL”, said Laurel Patrick, a representative with the governor’s office.

Governor Bruce Rauner’s use of a veto this month to rewrite a funding formula bill stopped the twice-monthly August-to-June flow of state aid to schools totaling $6.7 billion in fiscal 2018.

The Senate is expected to meet this weekend to begin considering overriding the governor’s veto.

An impasse between the Republican governor and Democrats who control the legislature left IL without a complete budget for an unprecedented two fiscal years.

“Without our GSA payments we will not be able to fund schools past October/November”, the Murphysboro CUSD 186 said on its Facebook page.

School superintendents from across IL appeared in Chicago Wednesday for a hearing about public school funding.