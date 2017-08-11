Illinois State Fair leaders unveil 2017 Butter Cow

The unofficial mascot of this year’s Illinois State Fair – a butter cow – was unveiled on Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon.

“It is my honor to be here to help celebrate generations of families who have made IL the great state that it is”.

“The Butter Cow is one of the most photographed and most visited attractions of the Illinois State Fair”, Illinois Ag Director Raymond Poe told WLS.

The victor will be determined by a vote of State Fair attendees who sample the offerings and a panel of craft beer experts.

The Illinois Bicentennial Craft Beer Competition tent is located inside Gate 1 in the Happy Hollow area. The Illinois State Fair has been an annual tradition for more than 160 years, dating back to 1853.

“We are excited to have IL brewers from across the state represented in this competition”, Brown-McCreery added. According to the fair’s website, it takes about two days to make the Butter Cow.