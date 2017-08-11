Immunotherapy therapy shown to ‘slow type 1 diabetes progression’

Around 1.25 million Americans are living with type 1 diabetes and 40,000 new cases are detected each year.

Researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway have transformed skin puncture cells from diabetes patients into insulin-producing cells. There is no other treatment for this condition than regular painful insulin injections to maintain the normal insulin levels in the body. The authors say further investigations that include larger cohorts will be required to evaluate efficacy, but the favorable safety profile they observed suggests immunotherapy could be a viable option for treating type 1 diabetes.

Authorities have just conducted the first trial for a pioneering therapy that would slow the advance of type 1 diabetes, and the results indicate that the treatment is safe. The immune therapy was also deemed safe among subjects.

The researchers reported their findings in the most recent (August 9th) edition of the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Immunotherapy trials, by a team at King’s College London and Cardiff University, showed “promise” in retraining the patient’s immune system to slow the progression of the condition, which now has no cure.

Type 1 diabetes develops when a patient’s immune system mistakenly attacks the insulin producing beta cells in the pancreas. It works by mimicking a portion of proinsulin peptide. “We have learned that immune attacks like this can be suppressed by immune cells called T-regs (regulatory T cells)”. The injected drug also trains the T cells to recognize them as harmless so that they do not attack the beta cells that make proinsulin in the body.

Results showed there was no evidence of toxic side effects or accelerated B-cell destruction during the trial, nor during the six-month follow up period. The UK has one of the highest rates of type 1 diabetes in the world with 400,000 people now living with the condition.

Otherwise the number of beta cells continues to slowly decrease over time, eventually producing no insulin, and affecting major organs in the body.

Levels of C-peptide, which is created when insulin is produced, was also measured. “That would mean people at risk of Type 1 diabetes might one day need to take less insulin, and perhaps see a future where no one would ever face daily injections to stay alive”.