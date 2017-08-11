India’s industrial output growth in negative zone, contracts 0.1% in June

“The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 2.0%”.

Capital goods output, which is reflective of the private sector investment scenario, declined sharply by (-) 6.8 percent in June compared to a growth of 14.8 per cent during the same month a year ago.

India’s factory output slipped into a negative zone in June owing to a decline in the manufacturing sector, the Index of Industrial Production released by the government indicated on Friday.

Official data released on Friday showed that factory output grew by a mere two per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal as against 7.1 per cent growth last fiscal.

The output of mining and electricity sectors during the month decelerated to 0.4% and 2.1% from 10.2% and 9.8% respectively in June past year. Capital goods output, which is the barometer of investment, declined by 6.8 per cent from a growth of 14.8 per cent a year ago.

The consumer durables segment too witnessed a contraction of 2.1 percent. Similarly, the output of primary goods and intermediate goods during the month declined by 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent as against growth of 8.2 per cent and 6 per cent respectively during June past year. The ministry said, “The industry group “Manufacture of electrical equipment” has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 20.1% followed by (-) 11.1% in “Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment” and (-) 10.5% in “Printing and reproduction of recorded media”.

“Notwithstanding the favourable base effect and the rebuilding of inventories post-GST, we expect IIP growth to trail the 5.2% rise recorded in July 2016”, Nayar said. The change in baseline for the IIP, made by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) was much needed, in order to map economic activities more accurately and project realistic data.