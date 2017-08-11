Indian scientists protest over funding

According to Al Jazeera, thousands of Indian scientists and their supporters marched across the country on Wednesday.

The India March for Science, held in many cities on Wednesday, was inspired by similar action this year in the United States against President Donald Trump’s policies. “Research funding agencies like Department of Science & Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are reportedly impacted by reduced governmental support”, said M.P. Singh, a retired scientist. Even scientists working overseas organised marches in Barcelona, Munich, Tel Aviv and several places in the USA in support of “India March for Science“. India March for Science is an initiative of the scientific community of the country and has been influenced by similar marches that had taken place in around 600 countries across the world on April 22. The March was inaugurated by Dr Rajan Gurukkal, former Vice – Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University at public library hall, Palayam.

“We have demanded that this pseduo-science be stopped under the name of research on Panchgavya and cow urine”. He had also claimed that by 2030 India would have become one of the top three countries in science and technology. Brahma the research assistant said that the main issue was funding. “This is commendable in an era in which people are purposely muddling information”, said another physics student Neel Kohle from Ruparel College.The march aims for government policies towards research and education to be evidence-driven. They also called on the government to ensure that the “education system does not impart obscurantist ideas that are not supported by scientific evidence”.

While it is still unclear whether the rallies will result in any sort of change in government policy it can not be argued that the public response to the movement was highly supportive both on social media and offline.

The March for Science was taken out in over 27 cities in the country.