Indonesia, Russia mull upgrading ties to strategic partnership

On Tuesday, Lavrov said that a draft paper on countering terrorist ideology prepared jointly by Russian Federation and Indonesia would be presented at the East Asia Summit, scheduled to be held in the Philippines’ capital of Manila in November.

Russia supports Indonesia’s initiative to enter negotiations on the establishment of a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

“The threat that the ISIS is, has not vanished”. Indonesian officials said dozens of Indonesians have flocked to the Philippine southern city of Marawi to fight with militants loyal to IS.

The minister noted that the sides have agreed that their special services “will pay particular attention to increasing coordination in our joint efforts to fight this scourge”.

The Eurasian Economic Union is a Russia-led bloc, comprising Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, and aimed at developing intraregional economic ties and establishing the free flow of goods among its members.

Ms Marsudi said at the meeting that the two countries were also mulling over upgrading their bilateral ties to that of a strategic partnership. “Representatives of this terrorist group sprawl around the world, including the regions close to Russian Federation and Indonesia”, Lavrov said, referring to the Arabic acronym of the Takfiri group.

In addition, the ministers also discussed tensions on the Korean peninsula, the South China Sea and conflict in the Middle East, but gave no details.