Instant Analysis: Washington Redskins vs Baltimore Ravens preseason Game 1

The game will commence at 7:30 eastern standard time, in the depths of enemy territory, at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Game day is finally here for Ravens Nation.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins played two series, completing one of two pass attempts for 5 yards. It wasn’t much of a drive as Samaje Perine picked up the only first down with an 11-yard run.

The Redskins, similarly, had very little success moving the ball.

Drive Summary: The Ravens got a quick three points after Jaylen Hill picked off a Colt McCoy pass at the Baltimore 46.

Trent Murphy’s uphill climb to get ready for the 2017 Washington Redskins’ season just got a lot steeper. That gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs and on the next play Terrance West scampered 18 yards to the two. The injury bug struck the Ravens early this year, with running back Kenneth Dixon suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in the early days of training camp.

Washington’s standouts were nearly exclusively on the defensive side of the ball, a group that included nose tackle Phil Taylor, who is seeking to revive his stalled-out National Football League career.

Redskins: First-round draft pick Jonathan Allen sacked Mallett in the second quarter while playing with the second-team defense.

Newly signed linebacker Zach Brown, who didn’t get one of the game’s starting spots, was also a bright spot for the Redskins in an otherwise dreary opener. The defense rotated players through all three units over the course of the evening, and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said nothing has been settled yet.

The last time the Ravens met the Redskins was during the regular season a year ago.

The Washington Redskins travel to Baltimore tonight to take on the Ravens, cross-state rivals from the AFC North.

Tucker added a 21-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the game to round out the scoring.