Intel plans to build and test 100 self-driving cars this year

The technology company said Mobileye, now an Intel company, will start building a fleet of Level 4 SAE vehicles for testing in the United States, Israel and Europe.

Once these cars are ready for the streets, they will be tested in the US, Europe and Israel to prove that this technology can work globally and not just in a few countries.

The company will team up with its parent company’s Automated Driving Group (ADG) in order to develop 100 self-driving vehicles as part of a test.

The German manufacturer of luxury cars, Daimler and the automotive supplier Bosch announced in April a joint project to build vehicles that are fully autonomous in an urban environment “at the beginning of the next decade”.

Much more than a publicity stunt, Mobileye and Intel are actively working on ironing out the kinks of self-driving cars to get them on the market soon.

Intel, which has been expanding beyond its core of computer chipmaking, is keen for its technology to be an engine powering self-driving systems across the spectrum of vehicle makers.

Intel’s acquisition is created to propel the growing initiative for the autonomous driving industry, while also making the company a more well-rounded technology provider that can compete with other industry heavyweights.

Most major automakers and several other technology firms have been stepping up efforts on autonomous driving in recent years, contending these systems will eliminate the vast majority of road accidents.

Apple is now testing its technology in California.

USA vehicle rental giant Avis Budget earlier this year announced it will team up with Waymo on the self-driving cars being tested on Arizona roads.