Investigators authorized to search US Rep. Hunter’s records

The firm that managed finances for California Republican Duncan Hunter’s congressional campaign confirms that the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched its offices.

The search warrant for Election CFO – the agency Hunter hired to ensure his campaign complied with campaign finance rules – reveals new information about the federal investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending. “Neither Election CFO nor any of its employees have reason to believe that they are subjects of any investigation”.

The search warrant seeks records on all of Hunter’s campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family.

Previous reporting has shown that in 2015 and 2016, Hunter spent $6,819 in campaign funds at Trader Joe’s, $6,150 on his children’s tuition, $5,660 at gas station, $1,569 on home utilities, $1,302 on Steam video games, $811 on oral and facial surgery, $297 at Jack in the Box, and $229 at the Tomorrowland gift shop at Disneyland, among other payments.

Kasper and Marston did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning after the unsealed warrant was discovered by Seamus Hughes of the George Washington University Program on Extremism and shared with The Times.

The warrant, issued by a federal judge in Virginia, sought documents dating back to 2010, including anything on “a scheme to defraud First National Bank by making false statements related to video game charges”.

Hunter told the San Diego Union-Tribune in April of previous year that the $1,300 in video game charges were the result of a credit card mix-up by his teenage son.

The Union-Tribune is seeking comment from Hunter’s office and attorney.

The fifth-term congressman reimbursed his campaign more than $62,000 for personal expenses, or those that lacked proper documentation, such as his son’s video games, a resort stay, and jewelry purchases.

Hunter, a former Marine who followed his father into office in the seat that represents parts of eastern and northern San Diego County and extreme southern reaches of Temecula in Riverside County, has faced scrutiny for his campaign’s financial dealings since early past year.

Hunter has been criticized for improper use of campaign funds but said he repaid the questionable expenses.

Hunter is facing a criminal probe by the Justice Department into whether he used campaign money for personal use, the House Ethics Committee said in March.