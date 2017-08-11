Investors seek safety as N. Korea tension escalates; stocks off, gold up

Stock markets around the world were under pressure on Wednesday amid increased tensions between the USA and North Korea following comments from President Donald Trump, and big entertainment stocks were among the many decliners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, around 100 points lower and retreating below its 20,000 level.

The Dow finally ended 0.2 percent lower at 22,085.34 points.

The Nasdaq composite lost 18.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,352.33.

Geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on Wall Street amid an ongoing escalation in tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Nvidia fell 4.3 percent, while Advanced Micro Devices gave up 5.5 percent.

LACKLUSTER QUARTER: Office Depot sank 24.5 percent after the office supply company’s second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street’s projections.

But while investors appeared to favor safe-haven assets, some bargain seekers helped Wall Street’s three major indexes pare losses.

Kennedy stressed the most logical solution to the growing tension is through diplomacy and involving treaty allies such as Japan and South Korea.

At close U.S. stocks’ retreat was mild as Dow and S&P 500 barely changed. TMX Group Ltd was up 3.5 percent to C$68.23, while Quebecor Inc added 2.9 percent to C$44.60. The number of people who applied for USA unemployment-insurance benefits rose by 3,000 to 244,000 in the week that ended August 5, the Labor Department reported.

The latest sell-off was the most severe yet, amounting to the biggest single-day drop for the stock market since May 17. The commodity touched over $1,284.40 an ounce on Wednesday, which marked the highest intraday price in nearly two months.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.02 points to 15,217.33, with most sectors finishing in the red while bullion stocks surged almost 1.9 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.1 percent to C$21.7, while Goldcorp Inc rose 0.9 percent to C$16.29.

Investors piled into safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds, gold and the Japanese yen and sold off shares.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.25 percent from 2.26 percent late Tuesday.

The US dollar fell to 110.48 yen from 110.72 yen late on Monday.

Against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS, it fared slightly better and was broadly flat on the day at 1.1319 francs per euro.

US crude CLcv1 rose 1.08 percent to $49.70 per barrel and Brent LCOcv1 was last at $52.78, up 1.23 percent on the day. The strength in the sector came as gold for December delivery jumped USD10.80 to USD1,290.10 an ounce.

“The markets are looking for direction after Wednesday’s sharp moves and geopolitical concerns will dominate investor mindsets in the coming days”, said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.