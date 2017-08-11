Investors Sell MetLife, Inc. (MET) on Strength (MET)

TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, August 29. The stock of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Raymond James. Citigroup downgraded the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, January 5 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Equity analyst Credit Suisse began coverage of MET by announcing an initial rating of “Neutral” and price target of $51.00. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. BidaskClub raised shares of MetLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. (MET) stake by 3.5% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The stock declined 1.33% or $0.65 reaching $48.12 per share. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 16.1% in the first quarter.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, the stock is 0.60%.

About 2,866 shares traded.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. The company has market cap of $51.03 billion. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other.

The forward P/E ratio stands at 8.47. The Company’s US segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

It closed at $48.77 lastly. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has risen 176.27% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2016Q3. 122 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. Share performance for the month is now at -2.38%. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-metlife-inc-met-cut-by-langen-mcalenn/1424169.html. Calamos Advsrs stated it has 633,988 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. For institutional shareholders who wish to sell a large number of shares of a certain stock, lower liquidity will force them to sell the stock slowly over a longer period of time, to avoid losses because of slippage. 6,833 were reported by Seaward Mgmt L P. Cornerstone Advsr reported 176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) for 4,811 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A NY holds 0.14% in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) or 15,073 shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.51M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Winfield Associate Inc holds 320 shares. The Ohio-based Fincl Gru has invested 0.65% in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET). Cullinan Assocs Inc has 84,105 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

The stock, after recent close, is 0.5100% below their SMA 50 and -1.350% from SMA20 and is 2.100% above than SMA200. Patton Cynthia M also sold $451,164 worth of Amgen, Inc.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for MetLife, Inc.is -7.8%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is -5.5%. Amgen Inc. had 53 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Amgen, Inc. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, January 14. The company was maintained on Friday, May 5 by Wells Fargo.

10/07/2016 – MetLife, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.