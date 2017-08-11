Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

On May 26, 2016 the stock rating was set at “Market Perform” according to a Cowen & Company report which is down from the previous “Outperform” rating. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. 1 and 2 is equivalent to a buy, 3 a hold, and 4 and 5 a sell rating.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. (IONS) – averaging the work of different analysts – reveals a mean PT of $51.92/share. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,884,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,076,320. About 1.73M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 38.00. Company chares are trading at $48.13 which is a tad under $53.14, the stock’s 50 day moving average and a bit higher than the 200 day moving average of $46.85. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the first quarter.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 1.41 million shares versus an average volume of 0.59 million shares during last trading session. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,437,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 384,830 shares in the last quarter. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,627,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the period. The company's 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. For the outlook of the current financial quarter, Analysts think the firm will post -0.01 earnings per share. The business had revenue of $104.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.29 million. The company generated a return on equity (ROE) of -14.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $592,900.00. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -5.16% which was maintained at -6.19% in 1-month period, and is up 1% in this year. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The Company's divisions include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics.

In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.