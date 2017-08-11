Iranian Kids Reportedly Arrested for Distributing Zumba Videos With ‘Western Dance Moves’

The group, consisting of four boys and two girls, were recently charged with conducting dance classes and for not complying with the hijab dress code.

“The members of a network teaching and filming western dances have been identified and arrested”, a commander of the Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying.

“They were arrested by the Guards’ intelligence forces while teaching and creating video clips… as they sought to change lifestyles and promote a lack of hijab”, he added.

Dancing is banned in Iran for women in front of men outside their immediate families, but in recent years Zumba and other dances have been banned even in women-only gyms, even if the rules are widely flouted.

Damghani said dancing as a sport “is a serious issue”.

The youngsters were detained following a party in Isfahan, central Iran where they allegedly were found drinking alcohol and dancing, which are banned according to Iranian law.

Zumba classes are banned in Iran because the the country’s authorities say the dance routine breaches Islamic ideology.

In June, Iran’s sporting federation said the exercise included “rhythmic motions and dance and are unlawful in any shape and title”.

However, it received a lot of backlash from the social media users.

While another tweeted: “How many pillars does Islam have?”

“Zumba is one of the most profitable activities and the clubs can not ignore Zumba”, he added.