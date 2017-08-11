Is Oviya returning to Bigg Boss Tamil? Reports suggest so

The latest pictures of her look are doing rounds on social media sites and her fans are beaming with joy watching her very happy.

Ever since Oviya Helen, a model turned actress, made her entry on Bigg Boss-Tamil- she has been the most favorite for everyone. According to the recent buzz, the popular actress is all set to be back on the reality show which is being hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Oviya Helen has exhibited a new hair make-over and she is looking totally different from what we saw in the show. Simbu had also expressed his support for Oviya as she was isolated and bullied by other housemates in Bigg Boss house.

The breaking hearsays are that the Vijay TV is putting serious efforts to bring her back to the show. And it is being said that she would make a comeback only if that amount is increased. the show which began on June 25, was accepted only slowly to begin with by the audience.

While an official confirmation about the same is awaited, it will indeed be interesting to see her back on the show. In six weeks of her stint at Bigg Boss, Oviya gained an army of fans and she is now the darling of Tamilians’.

Talking about her journey on Bigg Boss Tamil, the diva has been audience’s favourite since the first day and has enjoyed vast popularity on the show.

Actor Oviya is one smart apple.

Oviya shocked all, particularly her devoted fans, when on the August 5 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, she chose to quit the show. Oviya is already part of Rajadurai's Oviyava Vitta Yaaru. The actor will appear next in Silukkuvarupatti Singam, which also stars Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra.