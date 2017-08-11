ISIS used eBay to funnel cash to operative in US

The Islamic State allegedly paid an American citizen through eBay.

Investigators believe that the financial network had tentacles across the world, including in the United Kingdom and Syria, in a system controlled by Islamic State hacker Siful Sujan who was killed in an airstrike near Raqqa in December 2015.

An American-born ISIS operative in his 30s was arrested a year ago in Maryland when investigators uncovered the eBay terror scheme, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The details have come to light because of a recently unsealed Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, which alleges Elshinawy was part of a worldwide network that used such channels to fund ISIS.

Sujan, ISIS director of computer operations, was killed in a drone strike in Syria on December 10, 2015, a person familiar with the case told the Journal.

Responding to the report, an eBay spokesman told the New York Daily News that “eBay has zero tolerance for criminal activity on our marketplace and we worked with law enforcement to bring this individual to justice”.

The FBI affidavit was filed under seal in January in support of search warrants requested by federal prosecutors for information from USA technology firms on social-media and email accounts established by Elshinawy and other suspects. It also ordered electronic bug-sweeping equipment from a United States company to be sent to Turkey, the affidavit said.

“The recently unsealed FBI affidavit, filed in federal court in Baltimore, alleges that Mr. Elshinawy was part of a global network stretching from Britain to Bangladesh that used similar schemes to fund Islamic State”.

In addition, a PayPal Holdings Inc. representative said it “invests significant time and resources in working to prevent terrorist activity on our platform”.