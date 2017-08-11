Israeli military identifies Gaza homes with Hamas tunnels

Hamas’s military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, would then take over control of the strip’s security by deploying its forces throughout the territory.

A delegation consisting of members of various Palestinian factions set out for Cairo from the Gaza Strip on Friday to discuss means of easing the blockaded strip’s humanitarian crisis with Egyptian officials, according to a source close to the delegation.

President Donald Trump has said repeatedly he is an admirer of Israel’s controversial wall building program, and the Middle Eastern country is giving him another structure to envy-Israel’s army has announced construction details of a new underground wall to run along the country’s border with Gaza.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that in recent months, Israel had brought foreign labourers and contracted companies to flatten the area around the border. “But the barrier will be built”. “It could be ideas coming from people who felt daily life in Gaza is so hard and unbearable, however, Hamas does not agree on this plan”, said al-Bardaweel.

But as Gaza’s poverty and political drift deepens, both sides worry another conflict could erupt.

Hamas officials Thursday slammed Israel’s construction of a new Gaza border fence, which is aimed at thwarting the threat posed by the Palestinian terror group’s cross-border attack tunnels.

Israel came under heavy global criticism in the wake of the war over heavy Palestinian civilian casualties.

A Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the Israeli statements “lies and fabrications that aim to damage the image of the Palestinian resistance and justify the mass killing of thousands of Palestinians civilians”. Sixty-seven Israeli soldiers and six civilians in Israel were killed.