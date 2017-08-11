Israeli soldier convicted of fatal shooting enters prison

An Israeli soldier who killed a 21-year old Palestinian man lying incapacitated on the ground entered prison on Wednesday to begin his 18-month sentence.

His lawyer, Yoram Sheftel, said it was “a sad day for the IDF and a majority of Israel”. It’s a joyous day for the Arab enemy, and therefore a joyous day for the media. “No one has ever gone to prison with so many people lined up to escort him there”, Sheftel said.

Azaria’s lawyers appealed the conviction in March but faced backlash from the prosecution, which made a separate appeal asking for a harsher sentence.

Dozens of supporters converged on the Azaria household this morning in a show of support.

Azaria, commonly known as the “Hebron shooter”, was taken to Prison 4 at the Tzrifin army base after the Military Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected Azaria’s request to delay starting his prison term until the chief of staff rules on his request for clemency.

After the short ride, Azaria and his family entered the gates of the prison.

A crowd of supporters saw Azaria off from his home in the city of Ramla.

On Tuesday, a Military Court of Appeals declined Azaria’s request for a delay in serving his sentence for manslaughter while awaiting Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen.

The rare case of an active serviceman being charged for killing a terrorist has polarized Israelis and inflamed public tensions, with some criticizing Azaria’s conduct and large segments of the public rallying behind him.

He was convicted by a district-level military court in January.

Azaria, a combat medic, was recorded on cell-phone video as he shot a neutralized Palestinian terrorist who had just stabbed a soldier.

By law Eisenkot will only be able to discuss Azaria’s request for clemency after September 7, when the verdict becomes final and can not be appealed. However, a senior military source later clarified that would only be an option if Azaria expressed “real” remorse for his actions, something Azaria had not done up until that point.

Following the initial announcement of the 18-month sentence, the al-Sharif family had said that they were “not surprised” by the lenient sentence – noting that the soldier received less prison time than a Palestinian child would for throwing stones. “So I’m going to serve the prison sentence handed down, in the hope that it will be reduced”, he said. But the court gave its ruling, and we live in a nation of laws. He also said the case was rife with “manipulations and lies”.