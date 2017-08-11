Itel Mobile launches ‘PowerPro P41’ at Rs 5999

Chinese handset brand itel has launched the country’s first 4G VoLTE and ViLTE-enabled smartphone; the PowerPro P41 in India.

With a steadfast emphasis on innovation, itel Mobile as a brand strives to add value to the lives of its users and satisfy their mobility requirements through its performance-driven range of smartphones. This is the first handset under the PowerPro series, and it comes with a price tag of INR 5,999. Now, the company has come up with another one dubbed itel PowerPro P41. It runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and features capacitive navigation buttons. The smartphone is bestowed with a 5-inch WVGA 480 x 854 pixel IPS display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor of unknown chipset. For storing all your memories, it has 8GB internal storage with up to 32GB microSD card support. For selfies, there is a 2MP fixed focus camera placed on the front. The other notable feature of this smartphone is the support to use two accounts of the same app such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. On the connectivity front, the device supports, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Global Positioning System and micro USB port. Available at Rs 5,999, the PowerPro P41 packs a marathon 5,000 mAh battery which claims to offer 95 hours of music playback time, a standby time of up to 35 days, up to 18.2 hours of uninterrupted video playback, and a talk time of up to 51 hours. The right edge of the device houses the volume rocker and power keys.