Jack White’s ‘Third Man Records’ partners with Detroit Tigers for exclusive vinyl

We’re never surprised when Jack White and Third Man Records unleash a limited-edition vinyl upon us, and we never would have thought that the Nashville-based record company would team up with the Detroit Tigers for a special release.

How do fans get a copy of the new record?

White recorded “Strike Out” with fellow Third Man artists Brendan Benson, Ben Blackwell, Dominic Davis and Olivia Jean (keeping with the baseball theme, the group is billed as the Brushbacks). The song was inspired by the schoolyard game “Strike Out”, which Benson’s father used to play.

The team is working with Jack White’s Third Man Records to release a limited-edition vinyl record as part of a ticket package for the September 24 game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. The B-Side contains an interview between White and former Tigers star Kirk Gibson, which sounds like the sort of thing you really need to hear on vinyl to appreciate.

The record itself features the Tigers blue and orange colors as well as photos taken by Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.

Want to go to the game?