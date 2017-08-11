Jacqueline Fernandez Takes Pole Dancing To Another Level, Installs Pole At Home

The actress was introduced to pole-dancing a few months ago as a requirement of her onscreen character Kavya. While fans, friends and her Bollywood co-stars have been taking to social media to share warm wishes, the actress is enjoying her time in Tokyo, Japan. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Fernandez undertook lessons to learn her part and soon learned about the dance form being pivotal to fitness. Before boarding her flight, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a video featuring her friend. And pole-dancing is her new fitness mantra. It was then decided by the film team to have the entire act of Jacqueline pole dance for the song “Chandralekha“, which has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Vishal Dadlani.

Check out the pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky is directed by Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. It is all set to release on August 25.