Jadavpur University students slam council model, call it ‘undemocratic’

“The state government has issued the order and being a state university we have to accept it”, said Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das.

Das had told the agitating students that since the Bill has already been passed in the state assembly, the university can not adopt any stand on its own. “We have not gheraoed the officials”.

The sit-in had started at 2 pm yesterday when the 15 EC members, consisting VC and others met at the conference hall of the building.

He said, “We have told them that we can forward their grievances”.

Students of the Jadavpur University continue to protest over a demand that the Executive Council should declare the council model formed by the state government as unacceptable and undemocratic. The notification also sets up an apolitical students’ union in the state-run institutes.

A student of JU said that the university is an autonomous body and that the state government can not impose its rights and decisions to form the council.

The university vice chancellor and a number of other senior officials were still trapped there till Friday afternoon. The protesters are agitating against reforms by the Mamata Banerjee government that aim to curb the powers of student union members.

“We openly reject the state government’s order to turn student’s union into students’ council”. The Mamta Banerjee administration basically wants to replace the existing system with that of the student council, modelled on the St. Xavier’s College system. The council, however, send the deputation, submitted by the students, to the state.

The agitating students were demanding that the JU EC adopt a resolution describing the government’s step as “undemocratic” and “unacceptable”.

