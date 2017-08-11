Jaguar F-TYPE: Anything But Dull And Boring

We see the ladies in tiresome tear up some rural Scottish roads and win the envy of a few men carrying a canoe while the boys in Boring show off their “Jag-wire” (props to Jaguar for not correcting the Oregonian’s yankee pronunciation) F-Type at mom and pop shops while enjoying the scenic Pacific Northwest.

Jaguar decided tiresome and Boring day would be a good day to kick off a new campaign for one of the least tiresome and least boring sports cars on the market-the F-Type R. Each pair was given a new 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R, the most dynamically capable and performance-oriented sports auto in the Jaguar family line up, to add a little adventure and excitement to their lives by turning everyday journeys in tiresome and Boring, including visits to local stores, coffee shops and gas stations, into a thrilling ride.

Dull, with 200 residents, sits about 75 miles north of Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow.

As for Boring, it’s positioned approximately 21 miles (33 km) east of Portland, Oregon, and houses 8,000 residents. Although a bit larger than tiresome at 8,000 residents, Boring’s citizens share the same passion for their home as those in tiresome. They readily embrace the names, joining forces in 2012 to form a new public holiday – tiresome and Boring Day – now held annually on August 9th.

“The Jaguar F-TYPE is our performance sports auto, so we wanted to demonstrate how the vehicle can excite the senses and enhance everyday driving experiences”, said Joe Torpey, Communications Manager, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

Jaguar has tweaked the interior of the F-Type for 2018 by adding new seats.

2018 Jaguar F-TYPE. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

The 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE is powered a diverse range of engines, including a turbocharged 296 horsepower Ingenium four-cylinder, a supercharged V6, and an all-wheel drive V8. Debuting on the refreshed 2018 F-TYPE, Jaguar also now offers GoPro® connectivity on all 2018 model year vehicles equipped with the InControl Touch Pro™ infotainment system3.

Among the new apps is a program called ReRun, which can connect to a car-mounted GoPro camera, shoot video and overlay telemetrically-gathered information about speed, lateral acceleration, gear selection, throttle and braking. Said data can be transferred to a smartphone so drivers always have a record of their track performance.

The 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE starts at $59,900 and will be available later this year.

