Jaguars release tackle Branden Albert after he retires then tries to unretire

The Jaguars have released two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Branden Albert, ending a freaky and short-lived relationship between the team and Albert.

The Jaguars put an end to the Albert-goes-to-Jacksonville story on Friday by releasing the suddenly indecisive lineman. His tenure in Jacksonville ends with barely any time spent at the facility, and the AFC South franchise is officially moving on.

The Jaguars traded a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for Albert this offseason, but he did not show up for off-season practices, as he was negotiating for a better contract.

On July 31, Albert announced his retirement from the National Football League in a statement released through the Jaguars’ official website.

July 31 – Albert told Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone that he was stepping away from the team.

While he changed his mind on retirement last week, the Jaguars did not want him back. Albert was attached to a Dolphins-constructed five-year, $47 million deal. In any case, it sure looks like money was the only big reason he was interested in playing, and the Jaguars opted not to pay a man whose passion for the game was called into question.

August 11, the team released Albert.

During his nine-year career, Albert played in two Pro Bowls, one for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and one for the Dolphins in 2015.