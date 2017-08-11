James Wan: Underwater shooting of the film is a big challenge

Arriving Dec. 21, 2018, Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as Murk, and Michael Beach as Jesse Kane.

Aquaman is now in the production stage. Shooting is now underway on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with extensive filming to be accomplished at Village Roadshow Studios. But Wan did say that shooting a film that relies on water for virtually every scene is proving hard. The director wants authenticity to the project. Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated.

And while shooting a film that’s largely set beneath the waves – all the way down to the fictional city of Atlantis – is a challenge in and of itself, Wan was quick to stress that he’s utilizing practical effects wherever possible.

Though the underwater scenes could be shot on land and then changed with the help of VFX, the director wants to give the movie a genuine feel.

The filmmaker also credited Snyder for casting Momoa, and helping to eliminate the character’s stigma in Justice League, as well as DC Films head honcho Geoff Johns for elevating the character throughout DC Comics’ New 52 and Rebirth runs. What do you guys think of what James Wan said about the shoot?

“He’s a really strong actor”. Interestingly, the solo film’s underlying objective of Arthur Curry fighting for respect from both humans and Atlanteans is something that has also been addressed in the comics, and hopefully, we see some those best moments translate properly onto the big screen, if the filmmakers choose to use those recent issues as inspiration for the Aquaman movie.

“Having said that, I’m not completely unaware of the stigma”.

Rather than story issues or drama behind the scenes, the most likely reason Aquaman hasn’t enjoyed smooth sailing (apologize in advance for any and all nautical puns in this article) is that it’s really hard to shoot an entire film underwater.