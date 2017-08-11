Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite in Our Souls At Night teaser

Fifty years, four Oscars, and countless film roles later, the screen greats have reunited for another kind of love story-the twilight-year type-in Our Souls at Night, the first trailer for which made its way online Wednesday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the widowed Addie (Fonda) pays a visit to her neighbour, Louis (Redford), a man she’s had little contact with, despite being part of the same small town. Fonda plays Addie Moore, whose husband passed away years ago.

While age and experience have helped Fonda on the intimidation front, the actress also revealed that she couldn’t help but fall back into another habit around Redford. Lowery told us his movie, which will feature the very final Redford performance, is a tribute to the actor.

But for all their individual success, not since the 1967 romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park, in which they co-starred as newlyweds, have Fonda and Redford appeared in the same billing; Our Souls at Night will be their fourth film together.

Check out the Our Souls at Night teaser below along with new photos in the gallery, and be sure to check out the Fonda and Redford reunion when it debuts on the streaming service September 29! “She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have”, the Netflix summary states.