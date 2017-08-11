Janney Capital Boosts Rating On South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)

About 89,057 shares traded. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.02% in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

In the market the company is trading up since yesterday’s close of $35.42. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Needle moving action has been spotted in Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (KTOV) as shares are moving today on volatility 1.59% or $0.03 from the open. About 6,800 shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Liberty Tax Inc (TAX) has risen 42.58% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 66.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.46, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 3.46% invested in the company for 4.94 million shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 29,150 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc invested in 630,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Usca Ria Limited Company invested in 12,085 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 179,043 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 50,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% with the market. Principal Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. First Personal stated it has 749 shares. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 22.13% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,490 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. Nationwide Fund Advsrs invested in 74,210 shares. The company has market cap of $364.79 million. The Company’s divisions include Direct and Indirect. It has a 28.01 P/E ratio. The Firm offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories.

Among 7 analysts covering Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 8 by Janney Capital. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $39 target. The stock of Vera Bradley, Inc. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 10 by Hilliard Lyons. Wunderlich maintained Vera Bradley, Inc. Standpoint Research maintained Vera Bradley, Inc. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 25 by Cowen & Co. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Vera Bradley, Inc. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2016Q3. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 188,976 shares in its portfolio. Hilliard Lyons upgraded South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) on Monday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating. (NYSE SJI) opened at 34.25 on Tuesday. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 53,359 shares. Vaughan David Inc Il has invested 0.85% in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI). Millennium Ltd Company invested in 17,050 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Asb Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.92M market cap company. Smithfield Tru reported 0% stake. Schwab Charles Management holds 392,309 shares. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/08/ingalls-snyder-llc-has-384000-position-in-south-jersey-industries-inc-nysesji.html. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 46,816.5% in the first quarter. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 14 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Previously on 7/17/2017, Williams Capital released a statement about South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) increased the target price from $34.00 to $36.00. Guggenheim initiated South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) on Monday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, January 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Friday, November 6. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded the shares of SJI in report on Wednesday, March 15 to “Long-Term Buy” rating.

