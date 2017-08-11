Japan Denounces N. Korea’s Threat to Attack Guam

But it wasn’t known until now that the contacts have continued or that the talks broached matters other than USA detainees.

President Donald Trump says his critics are only complaining about his tough rhetoric on North Korea “because it’s me”.

The case of American student Otto Warmbier, who died following his release from North Korea, was included in those talks.

“Since the early 1990s we’ve used the NY channel as a way of communicating with Pyongyang because we don’t have diplomatic relations with North Koreans”, said Joel Wit, a former State Department employee and the founder of 38 North, a website for expert analysis on North Korea.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has strongly condemned North Korea for saying that it is reviewing an operation for making an “enveloping fire” around the US territory of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean.

North Korea dismissed Trump’s recent threat of ‘”fire and fury” as a “load of nonsense”. But Mattis said Thursday that the American effort was “diplomatically led”.

“You’re not just threatening people because you want to threaten them, you’re threatening them because you want them to take offerings”, Wit said. The tragedy of war is well known.

Earlier this week, Trump said that North Korea would be met with “fire and fury” if it made further threats against the US, and then on Thursday, he suggested that those words may not have been “tough enough” after the threats from North Korea continued.