JDU netas stay away from Sharad Yadav's event

A breakaway within Janata Dal United could be on the cards, with the party distancing itself from Sharad Yadav’s two-day visit in Bihar which will commence from Thursday.

Sharad, who is aggrieved with Nitish for joining hands with the saffron party after breaking away from the Grand Alliance on July 26, commenced his three-day “Bahujan Chaupal Yatra” from Sonepur and Hajipur on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar will “teach a hard lesson” to Nitish Kumar for “insulting” their mandate. It’s a different issue that the mandate of polls was against them, as BJP-led NDA was defeated badly by the Grand Alliance.

Earlier, on the first day of his three-day “Jan Samvad” programme in Bihar, Yadav claimed that Nitish “broke the trust of eleven crore people by aligning with the BJP“. “I consider this as a responsibility”, he said. The JD (U) asked Yadav to desist from making comments which “cross limits”, saying such words were objectionable for the party. Kapil Mishra took on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a couple of months ago in a sensational series of events, where he not only alleged the AAP supremo of taking money from another senior party leader Satyendar Jain but also presented some proofs about it. Vaghela, on the other hand, switched from Congress to BJP ahead of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls, only to lose to Ahmed Patel.

JD (U) leader Arun Kumar Srivastava, whose role in the highly contentious Gujarat Rajya Sabha, earlier this week, led to his sacking as general secretary of the party’s unit in that state, has claimed party’s “dissenting” leader Sharad Yadav enjoys the support of almost 20 JD (U) MLAs in Bihar.”It is true that almost 20 legislators are with us, but in case of split in the JD (U), their membership of the Bihar legislature will be in danger. The two are trying to fool the people of Bihar but the public now knows everything about them”, Alok said.

Talking to media, Lalu said that Kumar and Modi have been in power since 2005 and the fraudulent withdrawal of government fund had occurred between 2005 and 2016.

He launched a sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, as if daring him to take action against him.

George, who too turned a rebel after being mentor of Nitish since Samata Party days, was replaced by Sharad as the JD (U) chief. “During my yatra, I will also invite people to attend the RJD’s August 27 rally in Patna against the BJP”, he added. Ye loktantra mein vishwas ka sankat hai. Party will show him its strength, he threatened. “The original JD (U), in association with secular forces, would form a government after next general election”, he told the gathering, comprising of his supporters and RJD workers.