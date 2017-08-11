Jefferies Boosts Rating On Edison International (EIX) To “Buy”

Therefore 100% are positive.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 78.48 and its 200 day moving average is 78.60.

Ratings analysis reveals 33% of Con Edison’s analysts are positive. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. Consolidated Edison now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by Mizuho. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Staples Inc (SPLS) stake by 725.76% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc now owns 119,452 shares with a value of $9,339,000. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.38 million shares with $12.49M value, up from 167,100 last quarter. Staples Inc now has $6.64B valuation. The stock had a trading volume of 417,473 shares. About shares traded. Staples, Inc. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2016Q3. At present, 11 analysts recommended Holding these shares while 0 recommended sell, according to FactSet data.

Amid volatile financial markets and the presidential election, various investment brokerages have made amendments to their price targets and ratings on shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 1,553 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Co holds 0.07% in Staples, Inc. Murphy Timothy R. also bought $141,060 worth of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares. The total value of its holdings increased 8.8%. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Staples, Inc. Lazard Asset Management LLC now holds 443,434 shares worth $34,672,000.

Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 99,827 shares or 0.11% of their USA portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 2,811 shares. Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake by shedding 140,194 shares a decrease of 24.0% as of 06/30/2017.

Among 12 analysts covering Staples Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. TrovaGene had 14 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Tuesday, January 26 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of SPLS in report on Monday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Staples, Inc. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, June 27. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Staples, Inc. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, November 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, November 19.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 79.45 on Thursday. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2016Q3. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company reported 1.44 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.20 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 1.55% or 11.22M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17,134 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,314 shares or 0.14% of their United States portfolio. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 4,340 were reported by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company. New Jersey-based Architects Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.22. As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission). The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Also, Director W Brett White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Shares for $197,571 were sold by CHANG VANESSA C L.