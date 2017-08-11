Jenji Kohan working on Renaissance Faire-themed series for Lifetime

U.S. cable channel Lifetime has given a straight-to-series greenlight to a new drama from Jenji Kohan.

The series hails from A+E Studios and IM Global Television and.

The series centers on a Manhattan socialite whose lavish wedding plans are upended when, hours before the ceremony, she discovers her fiancé has been cheating on her.

IM Global Television CEO Mark Stren added that the show was “exactly the kind of smart, high-quality series that IM Global Television aspires to”.

“Jenji has always taken interesting and unconventional worlds and given them heart and humor”, said Liz Gateley, Lifetime’s exec VP and head of programming.

American Princess centers on Amanda, an Upper East Side socialite whose storybook wedding plans are dramatically derailed when she discovers her fiancé is cheating on her, just hours before they are to be Wednesday. Outraged, Amanda reacts violently to the news and goes on the run, finding herself stranded in the middle of a countryside Renaissance Faire. Her nervous breakdown causes her to reevaluate her life, and she eventually decides to leaving everything she knows behind and become the Faire’s newest wench-in-waiting.

Denbo, whose previous acting credits include OITNB and Ronna & Beverly, created the series and will write and executive produce.

“American Princess” will be the third series Kohan has had a hand in that is on the air right now, in addition to Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” and this year’s freshman hit series, “GLOW“.

Lifetime, which is part of Disney- and Hearst-owned A+E Networks, counts originals such as UnReal, Mary Kills People and YOU on its slate.