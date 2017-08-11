Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence, who just opened up for the first time about the “energy” she had for her “brilliant” boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, raved in the same interview about another celeb, as well: Ariana Grande.

Aronofsky directed Lawrence in “mother!” which was shot a year ago and comes to theatres next month. “I had energy for him. I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out ok”, added Lawrence.

Lawrence tells Vogue magazine she and Aronofsky began dating after filming wrapped up.

The Oscar-winning actress also shared that the director has combined the likes of Black Swan and Rosemary’s Baby to create something horrifying. But while she doesn’t mind being the butt of a friendly joke, she *did* take issue with the “regular person” line, explaining, “That’s what other people have said”.

“For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human”, she continued.

Things sound to be going well in the relationship. “And I’m never confused with him”.

Ordinarily, she said, she’s not into Harvard alumni “because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard” but “He’s not like that”.

The flick is slated to release on September 15 in the US.