Jerome Flynn discusses filming the Loot Train Attack and Bronn’s divided loyalties

If there was a silver lining to find among all the wanton death and destruction outside Highgarden in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4, “The Spoils of War“, for many fans it would be that Ed Sheehan’s Lannister soldier might have been burned to a crisp by Drogon. However, while Bronn may now be in the pocket of Jaime “Kingslayer” Lannister, let’s not forget Bronn’s bromance with little Lord Tyrion.

‘Jaime is talking about Bronn as if he’s his right-hand man with this elevated status, but Bronn is still getting tasked with dirty work. Nobody’s going to be happy to be told to ride through that battlefield with the dragon ahead.

How did you feel about Bronn shooting Drogon? I spent weeks on that sequence, but I was on the edge of my seat, the adrenaline was running – they really nailed it.

Just like the Battle of the Bastards in the last season, the Loot Train Attack was a pretty solid sequence, and I can just imagine what kind of stakes will be raised when we get close to the finale of the season.

Hopefully Flynn’s postman speaks to him once he realizes Drogon appears to be in relatively good health. “My postman won’t speak to me because I shot the dragon”, Flynn said.

With so much carnage and chaos (of the ladder kind and otherwise), there were a lot of details packed into the episode that were easy to miss. With both characters known for their quick wit and cutting humor, Bronn and Tyrion developed one of the show’s most endearing partnerships – and although their political allegiance would eventually divide them, the duo didn’t part on hugely bad terms. And the connection they’ve made with their sense of humour’.

In an interview with Game of Thrones network HBO, Bronn actor Jerome Flynn has hinted that he and Tyrion’s relationship may yet live on, despite the recent battle in which Flynn had a giant crossbow pointed towards Tyrion’s Queen. “He sees him as an underdog like himself”.