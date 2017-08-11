Jets’ Hackenberg racks up interceptions in practice but Todd Bowles isn’t anxious

Fast forward to this week, and Petty may be playing himself into a position in which Todd Bowles has no choice but to get his workload on par with McCown and Hackenberg.

“I’m not expecting him to go out there and be Roger Staubach”, Bowles said. If he is, so be it. “They got two today, but we’re cleaning some things up”. The kid’s got to get a chance to play and make some mistakes and grow from it, come back from adversity and make good plays. “As the preseason goes, you’re going to see him progress”. And if Hackenberg goes out and struggles on Saturday, Bowles said it won’t be the end of his competition.

“I’m looking at a successful game for the team”, Bowles said yesterday after fielding question after question about the quarterback competition between Hackenberg and Josh McCown (and sure, Bryce Petty, too). “I’m not basing this game exclusively on Christian’s star debut as a movie theatre actor”.

But the team’s 2016 second-round pick was picked off by safety Rontez Miles on his third throw and ended an inconsistent practice with another interception, by cornerback Dexter McDougle, marring his busiest day of training camp.

Bowles refused to name a starter for Saturday, saying he and the coaching staff will meet Thursday night to make a decision.

“They’re all pretty even right now”, Bowles said of his quarterbacks.

“He’s going to play”, Bowles said. “If you want me to go down the line, I’ll go down the Cowboys line”.

“He’s going to play all preseason”. It was the first practice he didn’t get the most reps. Whether he plays good or bad doesn’t determine his reps for next week.

Hackenberg struggled a year ago in two preseason games – 36.2 percent completions, one touchdown, two interceptions, 35.7 quarterback rating. You want him to play well. “You can’t compare last year to this year”. He barely played, so it’ll be his first time out. I hope we make strides as an offense and as a team and whatever game Christian has, he has.

Bowles said nobody should interpret Saturday’s starter as the leader in this three-man competition, even though it appears McCown now leads, and Petty is a distant third. Bowles said preseason games carry “a little more” weight than camp practices, as they should. But he also doesn’t expect to be surprised by anything Hackenberg does Saturday night.

Yesterday, Hackenberg was first in Bowles’ rotation, a spot often occupied by the 38-year-old McCown this preseason.