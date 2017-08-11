Jimmy Kimmel Premieres Mike Pence’s ‘Not Running In 2020’ Campaign Ad

Meaning, Ayers isn’t the type of person you hire to make sure your office runs smoothly in its dedication to serving the president.

So, the fury Pence summoned on Sunday was maybe more predictable than believable.

Vice President Mike Pence has vigorously denied a New York Times report that he’s already planning a run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn’t seek reelection. But for many politicians the phrase “I’m not running for president” actually means “I’m thinking about running for president”, and Pence’s over-the-top statement only raised more eyebrows about his intentions. Fair enough. But if you accept his theatrics and take him at his word, Mike Pence is perhaps the only person in Washington not now prepping for a Mike Pence presidency.

The GQ feature notes that the “real speculating about his administration occurs mostly in furtive whispers and behind closed doors”. “That’s a thought experiment that gets you killed”, demurred Frank Luntz, the generally loquacious G.O.P. pollster, when I tried to probe him about Pence’s future.

Even Jimmy Kimmel got in on the fun Monday night, when he played a fake campaign ad which suggested that Pence’s lack of public interest in the job is less than honest.

“Mike Pence is a dedicated public servant with the vision and passion it takes to lead this country”, said a voice-over while B-roll of Pence flashed on the screen.