John Bolton: North Korea standoff comparable to Cuban Missile Crisis

Shares of defense companies like Lockheed Martin, L3 Communications and Raytheon have surged to record highs in the wake of remarks President Donald Trump made Tuesday about meeting North Korea with “fire and fury” if the nation were to threaten the United States.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency used a ground-based interceptor launched from a silo in Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to successfully shoot down a U.S. -launched mock intercontinental ballistic missile fired from Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific in May. “Obviously, no one wants to see carnage on the Korean Peninsula”.

“We’ll see what happens, but it is a very, very hard situation that continues to escalate and actually disintegrate every day”. “It’s created to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles – exactly the kind of weapons North Korea has in its inventory.”According to its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, THAAD has a 100 percent mission success rate in 13 consecutive flight tests since 2005, including 11-for-11 successful intercepts”.

While the Australian government has yet to indicate whether a missile defence system is being considered, foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday that Australia was “not a primary target” for North Korea.

Critics say the best way to handle North Korea involves diplomacy.