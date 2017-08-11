Jordan Amavi Joins Marseille on Season-Long Loan

Amavi, 23, has joined Marseille on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent switch while 25-year-old Bacuna is said to be interesting one of Villa’s Championship rivals.

The 23-year-old left-back joined the West Midlanders from Nice for £9m two years ago but, in his first season at the club, sustained a serious knee injury while on global duty with France.

Now, pundit Adam Virgo has taken to Twitter to suggest that a fully fit Hogan could be the man to fire Villa back to the Premier League, highlighting his pace and movement as a key reason why he can be vital for Bruce’s men this season.

France Under-21 global Amavi was expected to complete a move to the Liga side worth $A13.2 million before the deal fell apart, much to the ire of Villa owner Tony Xia.

Former France Under-21 global Amavi cost £7.7m when he joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal.

He had previously undergone a medical with Spanish club Sevilla though the deal collapsed after the player supposedly failed a medial.

He is head coach Rudi Garcia’s fifth signing of the close-season, joining forward Valere Germain, defender Adil Rami, goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and midfielder Luiz Gustavo at the Stade Velodrome as Marseille bid to reach the Champions League for the first time since 2013.