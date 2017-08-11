Jose Mourinho “happy” with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic displays

The Belgium global, signed from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million last month, netted in the second half of his competitive debut in United’s 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss on Tuesday.

United lost 2-1 to the LaLiga giants but Mourinho remained upbeat after the Skopje encounter, picking out Matic in particular for praise.

“I had to work for it but the finale is that he’s here, he’s with us and he’s banging in goals“.

“But in good moments he was really good and especially in our dominance in the second half after the 2-0”.

“I think last season there was a movement away from how the team played under Louis van Gaal’s side and I think it will become more of a Mourinho side”.

“He is a player with great experience, many years at the highest level and good experience, good stability”.

Despite that miss potentially denying United a chance at taking the Champions League winners the distance, Mournho was happy with his new No.9.

Mourinho said: “That’s football”.

“It’s very important for us that our strikers score goals”, the midfielder told MUTV.

“He had a good fight against two good central defenders and I’m happy with his period and I’m happy with the way he fits into – I’m not exhausted to repeat – an awesome group”.

Speaking ahead of the European Super Cup after being asked about Perisic moving to the Theatre of Dreams, Mourinho was effusive in his praise for the Italian club, admitting that the club did all they could do to keep one of their best players.

The Portuguese boss is famed for favouring a more conservative approach and playing three centre-backs would certainly adhere to that, while Rose could easily slot in at left wing-back having done so brilliantly in the role for Tottenham last term before injury cut his campaign short.

“We just develop that and we played in a couple of matches, Sampdoria and I think the LA Galaxy, because it is something during the season we are maybe going to do”.