JP Morgan Chase & Co Downgrades Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to Neutral

Five analysts have provided estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.46. During the same period previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

On 08/09/2017 close, Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) plummeted -3.88% to $11.40. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Meeder Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) for 65,990 shares.

9 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 1998.91 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 2072.33 million and 1860 million respectively. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.37. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earnings have declined with a quarterly rate of -10% over the last 5 years.

DF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.50) on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dean Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lowered Dean Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock.in a report on Tuesday. There are brokerage firms with lower targets than the average, including one setting a price target of $12.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Dean Foods Company (DF). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.074 and a beta of 0.54. Dean Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This dividend represents a yield of $3.04. Dean Foods's payout ratio is 46.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Over the last three months, the shares of the company have changed 14.64% and performed 63.13% over the last six months. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Dean Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Ajo, Lp reports that it sold 1,517,099 shares last quarter decreasing its holdings in Dean Foods Company by 22.9%.