Judwaa 2 Trailer To Reportedly Release With ‘A Gentleman’

Upon his return to the Maximum City, Varun is scheduled to kick off promotions for Judwaa 2 with costars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu ahead of its Sept release.

Varun Dhawan is collaborating with his father for the second time in Judwaa 2 after his previous his “Main Tera Hero”. The actor will don a double look for the movie, which is a sequel of David Dhawan’s 1997 film “Judwaa” which starred Salman Khan. However, the trailer of the film is not released yet and reports suggest that it is going to come with Sidharth Malhotra‘s ‘A Gentleman‘. Reason being that they are not happy with the first cut of trailer.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Judwaa 2” is set to release on September 29. We know that box office has become a tricky business with big-budget films proving to be a disaster.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the trailer of Judwaa 2, and some people are taking advantage by creating fake trailers for getting traffic. “So they have delayed the release of the trailer, till they are completely satisfied with it”. Titled, “Judwaa 2 Official Trailer 2017″, this fake trailer has managed to garner a massive response on YouTube. It has crossed nearly 4 million views. However, fans will have to wait to get a glimpse of the real trailer.