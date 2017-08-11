Kapil Sharma Reveals Release Date For His First Home Production ‘Firangi’

He is now seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma is soon going to be seen on the big screen in his upcoming film Firangi. The actor made this announcement on social media. For the uninitiated, Kapil started off as a standup comedian before he went on to set up his own production house and produce and host shows like “Comedy Nights With Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma“. It would be interesting to see him foray into the digital space, that is growing every single day. The stand-up comedian took top his Twitter handle to announce the date, his tweet was, “Happy to announce 10 November 2017 to #Firangi! Thank u, everyone, Love u all”. “Excited! #SpecialMoment #firangimovie” The film was extensively shot in Punjab and Rajasthan. According to Bollywoodlife reports, the actor-comedian is in talks with Netflix for a stand-up comedy show. The comedian came into limelight after his in-flight tussle with ace comedian Sunil Grover. Chandan Prabhakar, who also boycotted the show with Sunil, has returned.

Meanwhile, the dangling sword on the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has been removed as the contract of the show has been extended for another year by Sony TV. “Kapil appreciates the medium because of the audience it caters to and lack of restrictions”, the source added. Will Firangi be worth the hype?

Kapil Sharma’s first film was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, helmed by Abbas Mustan, while Firangi has been directed by Kapil’s long time friend Rajiv Dhingra. Well, people will get to know this on November 10.