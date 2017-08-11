Karachi: DSP traffic, gunman shot dead in Azizabad

“The armed assailants fired from the front of the vehicle”, said Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebu.

A deputy superintendent of traffic police and his driver were shot dead in Karachi’s Azizabad area on Friday morning, police said.

As per initial reports, DSP Hanif was on his way to office from home when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle in Hussainabad neighbourhood of Azizabad, said SSP Central Muqadas Haider.

He also directed to the police to apprehend the assassins of DSP Hanif and his driver at the earliest.

According to DIG West Zulfiqar Larak, the martyred DSP passed through this area daily.

Known for its food street, Hussainabad wore nearly a deserted look at the time of incident, they said mentioning that bullet cases of a 9mm pistol were collected from the site.

This is not the first attack of its kind in the metropolis.

This is second incident of targeting the traffic police in less than a month.

The traffic officials were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed hospital; however, they succumbed to injuries.

On July 21, three police personnel were martyred when their vehicle was sacked upon by unidentified assailants in the Korangi area of Karachi. The policemen had stopped at a local eatery for Iftar when three assailants on a motorcycle, with their faces covered with helmets, opened fire and fled.

On June 23, unknown attackers killed four police officials in the city’s SITE area, by firing at their vehicle. The victims received the bullets in their head and chest.