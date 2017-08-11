Kasich Would Beat Trump in New Hampshire GOP Primary

Hillary Clinton won the state in the general election.

Likely voters also favored Kasich (41%) over Vice President Pence (27%) if the primary was today, with 32% saying they were undecided.

The poll comes after a transcript published last week by The Washington Post showed Trump called New Hampshire a “drug-infested den” during a January phone call with the Mexican president.

Gov. John Kasich of OH leads President Donald Trump in a new poll among likely GOP primary votes in New Hampshire, which is home to the first in the nation primary. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

His comments sparked controversy and New Hampshire’s elected officials pushed back against the characterization.