Kasich Would Beat Trump in New Hampshire GOP Primary
Hillary Clinton won the state in the general election.
The New Hampshire Poll, conducted by the American Research Group, found that 52% of likely GOP primary voters would pick Kasich, while 40% would choose Trump.
And if the contest was held between Vice President Mike Pence and Kasich, the OH governor would still come out ahead 41-27 percent, according to the survey.
Another 8 percent are undecided.
Kasich, who came in second place, trailed by about 19 percent.
The poll comes after a transcript published last week by The Washington Post showed Trump called New Hampshire a “drug-infested den” during a January phone call with the Mexican president.
His comments sparked controversy and New Hampshire’s elected officials pushed back against the characterization.